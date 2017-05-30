Down to wire, but Meals on Wheels program funded for June

The Barstow Senior Center announced Thursday its Meals on Wheels program, which acts as a critical source of nutrition for the elderly, will be fully funded this month, the last of the fiscal year, after receiving a "generous grant." The center had previously acknowledged it "got caught short" for June by essentially spreading the program too thin while donations dramatically declined, raising questions over whether funding existed to fulfill obligations.

