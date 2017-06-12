Dedicated to safety: Victorville depu...

Dedicated to safety: Victorville deputies receive MADD awards for combating impaired driving

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The hard work of two local sheriff's deputies didn't go unnoticed when they were recently honored for their actions in combating impaired driving. Deputy Adam Hylin, 25, and Deputy Charles Wallace, 43, of the San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Station, recently received an award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for their dedication in taking impaired drivers off city roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens 6 hr Who 7
Devin Nunes Tue Who 11
Meal Prep in Visalia Mon Sunny 2
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Mon Who 57
Covfefe Mon Who 2
Spectacular sunset on Sunday Mon olaMD 1
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) Jun 10 Beepnoop 14
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at June 14 at 3:04AM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC