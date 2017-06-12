Dedicated to safety: Victorville deputies receive MADD awards for combating impaired driving

The hard work of two local sheriff's deputies didn't go unnoticed when they were recently honored for their actions in combating impaired driving. Deputy Adam Hylin, 25, and Deputy Charles Wallace, 43, of the San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Station, recently received an award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving for their dedication in taking impaired drivers off city roads.

