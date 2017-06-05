Criminal charges filed for suspect in pawn shop shooting
Authorities on Friday named the suspects who were shot and wounded in a foiled armed robbery at a local pawn shop Tuesday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station officials said Roderick Barnes, 20, of Victorville, and Trayvon Douglas, 22, were arrested in connection to the botched attempted armed robbery at 7th Street Pawn Shop Tuesday afternoon.
