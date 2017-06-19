Cracker Barrel Confirms California Domination With Second New Location

It seems as though Victorville won't be the only upcoming California location of Cracker Barrel , as the Fresno Bee reported last month than an official lease had been signed for what should be the state's second location . What's more, reps for the national chain say construction efforts are officially underway for the first local-ish location off the 15 freeway, and an early 2018 arrival is likely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.