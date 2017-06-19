Cracker Barrel Confirms California Domination With Second New Location
It seems as though Victorville won't be the only upcoming California location of Cracker Barrel , as the Fresno Bee reported last month than an official lease had been signed for what should be the state's second location . What's more, reps for the national chain say construction efforts are officially underway for the first local-ish location off the 15 freeway, and an early 2018 arrival is likely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving back to California - What is Apple Valle... (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|TrinketStar
|41
|Whistleblower custodian in Porterville fears re... (May '16)
|15 hr
|I won
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|15 hr
|I win
|14
|Covfefe
|Tue
|Who
|3
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|Tue
|Better than you
|2
|Alicia..........................Hobo
|Tue
|Better than you
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC