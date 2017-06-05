Coffee, cops, conversation in Victorville
Inside the Starbucks on Roy Rogers Drive early Monday, five uniformed Sheriff's deputies drank coffee alongside roughly a dozen residents, chatting away about issues close to the community. A partnership with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, grown by City Councilwoman Blanca Gomez, the first of many expected "Coffee with a Cop" events was held at the store - an effort Gomez had previously said she'd hoped would "bridge the gap" between residents and law enforcement.
