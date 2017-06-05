Coffee, cops, conversation in Victorv...

Coffee, cops, conversation in Victorville

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Inside the Starbucks on Roy Rogers Drive early Monday, five uniformed Sheriff's deputies drank coffee alongside roughly a dozen residents, chatting away about issues close to the community. A partnership with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, grown by City Councilwoman Blanca Gomez, the first of many expected "Coffee with a Cop" events was held at the store - an effort Gomez had previously said she'd hoped would "bridge the gap" between residents and law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 8 hr Who 57
Covfefe 9 hr Who 2
Spectacular sunset on Sunday 13 hr olaMD 1
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Sun Fabulous fisherman 5
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) Sat Beepnoop 14
Ladies Beware Sat Randee 3
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Jun 8 Who 13
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,724 • Total comments across all topics: 281,705,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC