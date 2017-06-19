Cannabis community holds court at Victorville City Council meeting
The city's cannabis community turned out in full force Tuesday to protest an urgency ordinance of the City Council that, if approved by four of the five Council members, would amend the Municipal Code to regulate the “personal, medical and commercial use of marijuana” within city limits. The ordinance was brought to the Council in response to Proposition 64, the Adult Use of Marijuana Act , which more than 57 percent of California voters passed in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Covfefe
|Tue
|Who
|3
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|Tue
|Better than you
|2
|Alicia..........................Hobo
|Tue
|Better than you
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Jun 14
|Who
|7
|Devin Nunes
|Jun 13
|Who
|11
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jun 12
|Sunny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC