Cannabis community holds court at Victorville City Council meeting

The city's cannabis community turned out in full force Tuesday to protest an urgency ordinance of the City Council that, if approved by four of the five Council members, would amend the Municipal Code to regulate the “personal, medical and commercial use of marijuana” within city limits. The ordinance was brought to the Council in response to Proposition 64, the Adult Use of Marijuana Act , which more than 57 percent of California voters passed in November.

