Cannabis community holds court at Vic...

Cannabis community holds court at Victorville City Council meeting

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The city's cannabis community turned out in full force Tuesday to protest an urgency ordinance of the City Council that, if approved by four of the five Council members, would amend the Municipal Code to regulate the “personal, medical and commercial use of marijuana” within city limits. The ordinance was brought to the Council in response to Proposition 64, the Adult Use of Marijuana Act , which more than 57 percent of California voters passed in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Covfefe Tue Who 3
Alicia......................Homeless Hobo Tue Better than you 2
Alicia..........................Hobo Tue Better than you 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 16 FAR Q 4,848
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens Jun 14 Who 7
Devin Nunes Jun 13 Who 11
Meal Prep in Visalia Jun 12 Sunny 2
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Bernardino County was issued at June 21 at 2:44AM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC