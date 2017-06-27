Bodies prompt High Desert death inves...

Bodies prompt High Desert death investigations: Woman, man found on back-to-back days

Authorities are conducting a pair of death investigations after the bodies of a woman and man were found on consecutive days. The woman was located in a desert area off Highway 395, north of Torosa Road in Adelanto, at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victor Valley Station deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive female.

