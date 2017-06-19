AVFPD adopts ordinance that raises fireworks fine amounts

With a unanimous 5-0 vote at their meeting Tuesday evening, the Apple Valley Fire Protection District board of directors adopted an administrative citation ordinance that raises the amount investigators are able to fine residents within the district for the discharge of fireworks of any kind. "We've had an ordinance for illegal fireworks for more than 20 years, but this will hopefully help deter people from using fireworks," said AVFPD Fire Marshal Jason Nailon.

