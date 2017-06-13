Authorities seek public help regarding missing High Desert mana s whereabouts

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help regarding the whereabouts of a 51-year-old High Desert man described as a "voluntary missing person," according to a news release. Kevin George Langdo left a residence in Phelan and was believed to be enroute to his sister's home in Adelanto when he went missing around 9:30 p.m. June 3, the release stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.