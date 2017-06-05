Authorities: No foul play suspected in Rodeway Inn drowning
Victorville Sheriff's station deputies responded to the Rodeway Inn motel, at 15366 La Paz Drive, at 11:48 a.m. after receiving reports of a drowning at the motel. Specifics are still scarce, but no foul play is suspected at this time, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|dhex
|15
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Covfefe
|May 31
|Who
|1
|Alicia ...........................Shes Dirty
|May 29
|Better than her
|2
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|May 28
|Victor
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|May 28
|serena
|10
|Devin Nunes
|May 26
|Taco
|8
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC