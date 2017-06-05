Authorities: No foul play suspected i...

Authorities: No foul play suspected in Rodeway Inn drowning

57 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Sheriff's station deputies responded to the Rodeway Inn motel, at 15366 La Paz Drive, at 11:48 a.m. after receiving reports of a drowning at the motel. Specifics are still scarce, but no foul play is suspected at this time, authorities said.

