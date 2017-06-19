Authorities looking for additional wi...

Authorities looking for additional witnesses to fatal collision on Hesperia Road

42 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Authorities are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a fatal vehicle- vs.-pedestrian collision on Hesperia Road late Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station deputies were dispatched to Hesperia Road at Comanche Road at 10:59 p.m. after receiving reports of the collision.

