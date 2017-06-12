Authorities ID Apple Valley man kille...

Authorities ID Apple Valley man killed in Saturday morning crash

Authorities have identified an Apple Valley man who died after his vehicle slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Bear Valley Road Saturday morning. Phillip Kain, 46, was pronounced dead on scene after he rear-ended the tractor-trailer west of Reata Road around 4:40 p.m., according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials.

