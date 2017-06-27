Authorities: Baby found in car of armed suspects attempting to rob liquor store
A baby was found in the vehicle of three men who were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm Wednesday, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Apple Valley Station deputies were flagged down at approximately 6:06 p.m. regarding three black male adults who were reportedly armed in front of Grand Liquor, 15355 Rancherias Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This man was arrested after a third church brea...
|58 min
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|DrumpfCare
|Jun 24
|Who
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
|Moving back to California - What is Apple Valle... (Oct '09)
|Jun 22
|TrinketStar
|41
|Whistleblower custodian in Porterville fears re... (May '16)
|Jun 21
|I won
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Jun 21
|I win
|14
|Covfefe
|Jun 20
|Who
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC