Authorities: Baby found in car of arm...

Authorities: Baby found in car of armed suspects attempting to rob liquor store

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A baby was found in the vehicle of three men who were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm Wednesday, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Apple Valley Station deputies were flagged down at approximately 6:06 p.m. regarding three black male adults who were reportedly armed in front of Grand Liquor, 15355 Rancherias Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This man was arrested after a third church brea... 58 min AmPieJam UncleSam 2
DrumpfCare Jun 24 Who 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 22 CassH 4,849
Moving back to California - What is Apple Valle... (Oct '09) Jun 22 TrinketStar 41
News Whistleblower custodian in Porterville fears re... (May '16) Jun 21 I won 4
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Jun 21 I win 14
Covfefe Jun 20 Who 3
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,291 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC