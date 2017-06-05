Agencies work to curb illegal fireworks

Public safety agencies monitor illegal fireworks throughout the entire year, but it stands to reason their activity picks up the closer to Fourth of July. "Firework-related responses, fires, injuries and contacts in the High Desert area this year have been minimal, approximately two calls to date," San Bernardino County Fire spokeswoman Tracey Martinez said this month.

