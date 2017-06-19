a Biggest crime out therea : Residents learn how to avoid becoming...

VICTORVILLE – Standing in front of a room full of citizens she represents, Gloria Garcia offered up some words of advice to those in the audience. The Victorville Mayor had just finished telling her own personal story of falling victim to fraud and con artists, one of several speakers during the Senior Scam Stopper seminar put on by Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, R-Hesperia, at Victorville City Hall Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.