5 Things to do this weekend

5 Things to do this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The festival will feature a lineup of both national and West Coast bluegrass bands including the Vintage Martins, Nu-Blu, Grasslands, Desperado, Stillhouse Road, Shinbone and many more. The family friendly event also will have a corn hole tournament, workshops, kids activities, and craft and food vendors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens 20 hr Who 7
Devin Nunes Tue Who 11
Meal Prep in Visalia Mon Sunny 2
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Jun 12 Who 57
Covfefe Jun 12 Who 2
Spectacular sunset on Sunday Jun 12 olaMD 1
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) Jun 10 Beepnoop 14
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at June 14 at 4:05PM PDT

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC