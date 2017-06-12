5 Things to do this weekend
The festival will feature a lineup of both national and West Coast bluegrass bands including the Vintage Martins, Nu-Blu, Grasslands, Desperado, Stillhouse Road, Shinbone and many more. The family friendly event also will have a corn hole tournament, workshops, kids activities, and craft and food vendors.
