5 suspected in Claremont strong-arm burglary that left Vons clerk injured

CLAREMONT >> Five Victorville residents are believed to be behind a strong-armed robbery at a Claremont Vons that left a store clerk injured. Five people, ranging in age from 16 to 20, are suspected of stealing liquor and cases of water about 4:20 p.m. Friday from the Vons at 550 E. Baseline Road, according to a Claremont police news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.