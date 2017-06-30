5 suspected in Claremont strong-arm burglary that left Vons clerk injured
CLAREMONT >> Five Victorville residents are believed to be behind a strong-armed robbery at a Claremont Vons that left a store clerk injured. Five people, ranging in age from 16 to 20, are suspected of stealing liquor and cases of water about 4:20 p.m. Friday from the Vons at 550 E. Baseline Road, according to a Claremont police news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This man was arrested after a third church brea...
|13 hr
|Who
|3
|Looking For Parents January 14, 2000
|Jun 28
|cainec
|1
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Jun 27
|True
|8
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|Jun 27
|Toofunny
|3
|Covfefe
|Jun 27
|Whocares
|4
|DrumpfCare
|Jun 27
|Thumbsdown
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC