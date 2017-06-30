5 suspected in Claremont strong-arm b...

5 suspected in Claremont strong-arm burglary that left Vons clerk injured

CLAREMONT >> Five Victorville residents are believed to be behind a strong-armed robbery at a Claremont Vons that left a store clerk injured. Five people, ranging in age from 16 to 20, are suspected of stealing liquor and cases of water about 4:20 p.m. Friday from the Vons at 550 E. Baseline Road, according to a Claremont police news release.

