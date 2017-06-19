35,000-square-foot retail center, 27-...

35,000-square-foot retail center, 27-unit apartment complex in the works in Hesperia

The committee reviewed a site plan to construct a two-story, 35,841-square-foot retail center on nearly 3 acres on the south side of Bear Valley Road, approximately 330 feet west of Garnet Avenue, in Hesperia. The retail center property, owned by Daeo Property, LLC, is located just east of In-N-Out Burger, Simple Auto and Hesperia Road.

