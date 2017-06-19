35,000-square-foot retail center, 27-unit apartment complex in the works in Hesperia
The committee reviewed a site plan to construct a two-story, 35,841-square-foot retail center on nearly 3 acres on the south side of Bear Valley Road, approximately 330 feet west of Garnet Avenue, in Hesperia. The retail center property, owned by Daeo Property, LLC, is located just east of In-N-Out Burger, Simple Auto and Hesperia Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Covfefe
|3 hr
|Who
|3
|Alicia......................Homeless Hobo
|10 hr
|Better than you
|2
|Alicia..........................Hobo
|10 hr
|Better than you
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 16
|FAR Q
|4,848
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Jun 14
|Who
|7
|Devin Nunes
|Jun 13
|Who
|11
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jun 12
|Sunny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC