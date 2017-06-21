21-year-old Victorville man killed in...

21-year-old Victorville man killed in rollover crash on Mariposa Road

Tuesday

Sergio Fabian Martinez was driving a 2007 Honda Accord north on Mariposa Road at approximately 6 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department, causing it to strike a light pole and fire hydrant before rolling over onto the sidewalk.

