21-year-old Victorville man killed in rollover crash on Mariposa Road
Sergio Fabian Martinez was driving a 2007 Honda Accord north on Mariposa Road at approximately 6 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department, causing it to strike a light pole and fire hydrant before rolling over onto the sidewalk.
