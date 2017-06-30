2 Victorville men arrested in slaying of transient

Two Victorville men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 43-year-old transient, sheriff's officials say. Arthur Cerda, 34, and Luis Rios, 24, both of Victorville were arrested Friday, June 30, in the slaying of Victorville transient Daniel Garcia , 43, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release.

