16-year-old injured in Memorial Day crash remains hospitalized in grave condition

LONG BEACH >> A 16-year-old girl riding in a car that collided with another vehicle in Long Beach on Memorial Day remains hospitalized in grave condition with head injuries, police said today. The crash occurred about 4 p.m. Monday at Artesia Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

