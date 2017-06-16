16-year-old injured in Memorial Day crash remains hospitalized in grave condition
LONG BEACH >> A 16-year-old girl riding in a car that collided with another vehicle in Long Beach on Memorial Day remains hospitalized in grave condition with head injuries, police said today. The crash occurred about 4 p.m. Monday at Artesia Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
