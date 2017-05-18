Yucca Loma Bridge will open Monday to joy and concern
As dignitaries from across the High Desert joined hundreds of residents during the Yucca Loma Bridge grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting in Apple Valley on Friday, many on the west side of the bridge enjoyed the quiet before an expected storm. With thousands of vehicles expected to travel daily over the new bridge that will open Monday, some High Desert residents are concerned the new route over the Mojave River will bring a myriad of problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|13 hr
|Greylord
|54
|Devin Nunes
|15 hr
|Who
|6
|Bruce Orr
|21 hr
|Ohio
|1
|Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman t...
|May 17
|tomin cali
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|May 17
|Who
|3
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|May 17
|Who
|14
|Trying to find
|May 16
|Ohio
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC