Yucca Loma Bridge will open Monday to joy and concern

As dignitaries from across the High Desert joined hundreds of residents during the Yucca Loma Bridge grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting in Apple Valley on Friday, many on the west side of the bridge enjoyed the quiet before an expected storm. With thousands of vehicles expected to travel daily over the new bridge that will open Monday, some High Desert residents are concerned the new route over the Mojave River will bring a myriad of problems.

