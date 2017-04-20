Woman suffers major injuries after being struck by pickup truck on Mojave Drive
A woman suffered major injuries after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Mojave Drive Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The woman was walking along the sidewalk near Village Elementary School when, according to San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Station Deputy Rigsby, she attempted to cross the street by darting into traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12)
|May 1
|NSVk
|13
|Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12)
|May 1
|Jerry
|9
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Apr 27
|Storm
|44
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|Apr 16
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
|Jeanette Atencio
|Apr 14
|JEANETTE ATENCIO
|1
|Samuel Palmer
|Apr 14
|SAMUEL PALMER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC