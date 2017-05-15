Wind advisory called for Tuesday nigh...

Wind advisory called for Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

2 hrs ago

Strong and gusty winds are in the forecast as the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in the Victor Valley from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. According to the advisory, onshore lower level flow and northwest flow aloft behind a trough of low pressure in Arizona will cause “periods of strong gusty west to northwest winds” in the region.

