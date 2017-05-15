Wind advisory called for Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
Strong and gusty winds are in the forecast as the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in the Victor Valley from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. According to the advisory, onshore lower level flow and northwest flow aloft behind a trough of low pressure in Arizona will cause “periods of strong gusty west to northwest winds” in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio
|May 13
|Ohio
|1
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|May 13
|Kitty cat
|3
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|May 11
|Who
|12
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Photos: Opening Day at Dodger Stadium
|May 9
|El maywoodster
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|May 9
|Who
|48
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|May 9
|LEO 477
|65
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC