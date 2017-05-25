Victorville Social media post leads t...

Victorville Social media post leads to fireworks bust

A social media advertisement for fireworks led San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies to cases of illegal fireworks, authorities say. The sheriff's Hesperia Station Gang Team, working undercover, contacted the poster about 5 p.m. Tuesday to stage a deal, according to a Sheriff's Department news release.

