Victorville man claims he was a left for deada in brutal assault

A 27-year-old Victorville man is recovering from injuries suffered after he claims he was “left for dead” when he was woken up by his ex-girlfriend's 23-year-old son assaulting him with a wooden baseball bat. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies found Daniel Rodriguez suffering from head and facial injuries after responding to the 13500 block of Western Meadows Lane at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday regarding the assault, Victorville Sheriff's Station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said.

