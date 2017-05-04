Victorville man claims he was a left for deada in brutal assault
A 27-year-old Victorville man is recovering from injuries suffered after he claims he was “left for dead” when he was woken up by his ex-girlfriend's 23-year-old son assaulting him with a wooden baseball bat. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies found Daniel Rodriguez suffering from head and facial injuries after responding to the 13500 block of Western Meadows Lane at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday regarding the assault, Victorville Sheriff's Station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|7 hr
|UdiotRaceAMAKEWOR...
|37
|Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10)
|May 5
|Ana
|52
|Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12)
|May 1
|NSVk
|13
|Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12)
|May 1
|Jerry
|9
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Apr 27
|Storm
|44
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|Apr 16
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC