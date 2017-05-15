Victorville man arrested on suspicion of assaulting elderly mother
Authorities arrested a Victorville man on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and elder or dependent adult abuse and/or endangerment. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Henry Alexander Paz, 44, at a home in the 11000 block of Nehmans Way on Mother's Day morning, booking records show.
