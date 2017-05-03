Victorville man accused of sexually abusing child arrested
Nicholas Gary Giles, also known as Nicholas Gary Burstein, was arrested Tuesday after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials issued a warrant for his arrest in mid-February. The warrant was issued after the Victorville Sheriff's Station launched an investigation into allegations of continuous sexual abuse of a child, believed to have occurred between 2012 and 2013.
