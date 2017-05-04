Victorville looking to increase publi...

Victorville looking to increase public safety

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The City Council met Tuesday afternoon in a pre-budget workshop, discussing the upcoming fiscal year 2017-2018 spending plan, with public safety remaining a top priority. As staff from the City's Finance Department presented a very preliminary budget for the Council's review, the city is projecting $58.6 million in General Fund revenues and capital improvement funds estimated at $41.6 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10) 11 hr Ana 52
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) May 1 NSVk 13
Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12) May 1 Jerry 9
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Apr 27 Storm 44
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Apr 26 Well Well 3
Who is marketing online in Visalia? Apr 16 maudifyfresnoseo 1
Jeanette Atencio Apr 14 JEANETTE ATENCIO 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC