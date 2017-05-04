Victorville looking to increase public safety
The City Council met Tuesday afternoon in a pre-budget workshop, discussing the upcoming fiscal year 2017-2018 spending plan, with public safety remaining a top priority. As staff from the City's Finance Department presented a very preliminary budget for the Council's review, the city is projecting $58.6 million in General Fund revenues and capital improvement funds estimated at $41.6 million.
