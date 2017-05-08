Victorville federal prison on lockdow...

Victorville federal prison on lockdown after inmatea s attempted attack on staff member

25 min ago

A medium-security federal prison facility here has been on lockdown since April 28 after an inmate attempted to assault a prison staff member, a spokeswoman said Tuesday. The attempted attack occurred at Federal Correctional Institution I, one of four facilities at the prison complex on Air Expressway.

Victorville, CA

