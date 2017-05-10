Victorville Councilwoman Blanca Gomez looks to a bridge a gapa and start Coffee with a Cop program

After six months on the dais and tension in the council chambers running high, Councilwoman Blanca Gomez is looking to bring the community together one cup of coffee at a time. Working with the Victorville Sheriff's Station, Gomez told the Daily Press she is looking to start a Coffee with a Cop program for the city of Victorville in order to “bridge a gap” between residents and law enforcement personnel.

