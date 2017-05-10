Victorville Councilwoman Blanca Gomez looks to a bridge a gapa and start Coffee with a Cop program
After six months on the dais and tension in the council chambers running high, Councilwoman Blanca Gomez is looking to bring the community together one cup of coffee at a time. Working with the Victorville Sheriff's Station, Gomez told the Daily Press she is looking to start a Coffee with a Cop program for the city of Victorville in order to “bridge a gap” between residents and law enforcement personnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio
|Sat
|Ohio
|1
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|Sat
|Kitty cat
|3
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|May 11
|Who
|12
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Photos: Opening Day at Dodger Stadium
|May 9
|El maywoodster
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|May 9
|Who
|48
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|May 9
|LEO 477
|65
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC