Victorville City Council votes 4-1 to police itself

Decorum, collaboration and order have been in short supply at City Council meetings and the majority of the members would like to change that. They took the first steps to do so on Tuesday night, voting 4-1 to approve a five-minute time limit on council members' comments, re-adopted a policy concerning the placement of items on the agenda by individual council members and directed staff to prepare a policies and procedures manual for council members. “We're here as a team to conduct city business, not to promote individual selfs,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cox.

