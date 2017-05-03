Victorville City Council votes 4-1 to...

Victorville City Council votes 4-1 to police itself

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Decorum, collaboration and order have been in short supply at City Council meetings and the majority of the members would like to change that. They took the first steps to do so on Tuesday night, voting 4-1 to approve a five-minute time limit on council members' comments, re-adopted a policy concerning the placement of items on the agenda by individual council members and directed staff to prepare a policies and procedures manual for council members. “We're here as a team to conduct city business, not to promote individual selfs,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) May 1 NSVk 13
Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12) May 1 Jerry 9
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Apr 27 Storm 44
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Apr 26 Well Well 3
Who is marketing online in Visalia? Apr 16 maudifyfresnoseo 1
Jeanette Atencio Apr 14 JEANETTE ATENCIO 1
Samuel Palmer Apr 14 SAMUEL PALMER 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,571 • Total comments across all topics: 280,753,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC