Victorville City Council meeting: What to watch for
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 14343 Civic Drive. Prior to the meeting, there will be a Pre-Budget Workshop scheduled for 3 p.m. in Conference Room D. Some of the items scheduled to be discussed during the regular City Council meeting include: • Public hearing on a site plan, conditional use permit and a zone change for the northeast corner of Mariposa Road and Talpa Street, where a Hampton Inn Hotel has been proposed for construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12)
|6 hr
|NSVk
|13
|Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12)
|8 hr
|Jerry
|9
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Apr 27
|Storm
|44
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|Apr 16
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
|Jeanette Atencio
|Apr 14
|JEANETTE ATENCIO
|1
|Samuel Palmer
|Apr 14
|SAMUEL PALMER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC