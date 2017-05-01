Victorville City Council meeting: What to watch for

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 14343 Civic Drive. Prior to the meeting, there will be a Pre-Budget Workshop scheduled for 3 p.m. in Conference Room D. Some of the items scheduled to be discussed during the regular City Council meeting include: • Public hearing on a site plan, conditional use permit and a zone change for the northeast corner of Mariposa Road and Talpa Street, where a Hampton Inn Hotel has been proposed for construction.

