Victor Valley Chamber names new CEO to replace retiring Michele Spears
After nearly 30 years of leading the Victor Valley Chamber of Commerce, CEO Michele Spears will retire and make way for a new leader. “Michele Spears has been the heart and soul of this chamber for so long,” said Teressa Coomes, VVCC chairman of the board.
