US: Uzbek man serving sentence in terror plot stabbed warden

An Uzbek refugee serving 25 years behind bars for a plot to kill U.S. military personnel or civilians has been charged with stabbing the warden at the California federal prison where he was serving his sentence, prosecutors said Thursday. Fazliddin Kurbanov, 34, was indicted Wednesday on charges that included attempted murder of a federal officer.

