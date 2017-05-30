US: Uzbek man serving sentence in terror plot stabbed warden
An Uzbek refugee serving 25 years behind bars for a plot to kill U.S. military personnel or civilians has been charged with stabbing the warden at the California federal prison where he was serving his sentence, prosecutors said Thursday. Fazliddin Kurbanov, 34, was indicted Wednesday on charges that included attempted murder of a federal officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Covfefe
|May 31
|Who
|1
|Alicia ...........................Shes Dirty
|May 29
|Better than her
|2
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|May 28
|Victor
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|May 28
|serena
|10
|Devin Nunes
|May 26
|Taco
|8
|Visalia Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Vista
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC