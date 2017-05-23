Two Long Beach men jailed following chase through Victorville, one suspect at large
VICTORVILLE >> Two Long Beach men are behind bars and another is still at large after leading deputies in a chase during a burglary investigation early Tuesday morning. Shortly before 4 a.m. deputies learned the Los Angeles County Sheriff's burglary/robbery task force was in the High Desert area working on a case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Devin Nunes
|10 hr
|Who
|7
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|Tue
|Allah is hell
|9
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Who
|55
|Bruce Orr
|May 21
|Ohio
|1
|Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman t...
|May 17
|tomin cali
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|May 17
|Who
|3
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|May 17
|Who
|14
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC