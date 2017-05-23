Two Long Beach men jailed following c...

Two Long Beach men jailed following chase through Victorville, one suspect at large

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

VICTORVILLE >> Two Long Beach men are behind bars and another is still at large after leading deputies in a chase during a burglary investigation early Tuesday morning. Shortly before 4 a.m. deputies learned the Los Angeles County Sheriff's burglary/robbery task force was in the High Desert area working on a case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Devin Nunes 10 hr Who 7
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... Tue Allah is hell 9
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) Tue Who 55
Bruce Orr May 21 Ohio 1
News Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman t... May 17 tomin cali 1
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... May 17 Who 3
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) May 17 Who 14
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC