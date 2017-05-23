Two deputies chasing burglary suspects injured in crash in Victorville
Two San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies pursuing burglary suspects early Tuesday morning suffered minor injuries when their patrol vehicle overturned following a "single-vehicle collision," authorities said. The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. in the area of Hesperia Road and Forrest Avenue.
