TUF 6 Mac Danzig unretires
Apparently Mac Danzig is fighting July 22 in Victorville, CA on a show called California Fight League 11 against WSOF veteran Joe Condon . That's according to Sherdog Fight Finder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BloodyElbow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio
|May 13
|Ohio
|1
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|May 13
|Kitty cat
|3
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|May 11
|Who
|12
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Photos: Opening Day at Dodger Stadium
|May 9
|El maywoodster
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|May 9
|Who
|48
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|May 9
|LEO 477
|65
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC