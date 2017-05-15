TUF 6 Mac Danzig unretires

TUF 6 Mac Danzig unretires

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: BloodyElbow

Apparently Mac Danzig is fighting July 22 in Victorville, CA on a show called California Fight League 11 against WSOF veteran Joe Condon . That's according to Sherdog Fight Finder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BloodyElbow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ohio May 13 Ohio 1
Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens May 13 Kitty cat 3
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) May 11 Who 12
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
News Photos: Opening Day at Dodger Stadium May 9 El maywoodster 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) May 9 Who 48
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... May 9 LEO 477 65
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC