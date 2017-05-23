Transient arrested after reportedly robbing Victorville In-N-Out at gunpoint early Thursday morning
Authorities apprehended a 25-year-old man early Thursday morning after he reportedly robbed a local fast food restaurant at gunpoint. Just after 1 a.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff's Victorville Station deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery call at the In-N-Out at 15290 Civic Drive in Victorville.
