Tornado Touches Down In The Victorvil...

Tornado Touches Down In The Victorville-Apple Valley Area

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Tornado Touches Down In The Victorville-Apple Valley Area A tornado touched down Sunday in the Victorville-Apple Valley area over the 15 Freeway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Opening Day at Dodger Stadium 3 hr El maywoodster 1
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 19 hr Who 48
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... Tue LEO 477 65
News Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10) May 5 Ana 52
News Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12) May 1 NSVk 13
Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12) May 1 Jerry 9
Puro LOCO PARK 13 Apr 26 Well Well 3
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,902,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC