This Desert Life: Reviving our first county fair
During a 1988 interview, retired Victor Press founder John Barry was asked which story was “the biggest” in his “history as a newsman” in the High Desert. “He was smart enough to realize that the San Bernardino County Fair at Victorville was a valuable asset,” Barry said, “and so he legalized the name ... I have a compliment to him for doing it.” Moon filed incorporation papers with state and county officials nearly two decades earlier when the event - held in 1930 and 1931 - was dubbed the Fall Festival.
