This Desert Life: Joe Louis, cowpuncher

Nicknamed “Brown Bomber,” Louis had been boxing's heavyweight champion for 624 days following his knockout of James “Cinderella Man” Braddock at Comiskey Park in Chicago on June 22, 1937. He had already defended the title five times leading up to a two-week stint at the Murray Ranch - “the world's only negro dude ranch” located in Apple Valley - where he reportedly trained for an upcoming battle with Jack Roper in Los Angeles.

