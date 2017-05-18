Things to do this weekend: San Bernar...

Things to do this weekend: San Bernardino County Fair in Victorville

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The giant Ferris wheel at the San Bernardino County Fair offers a great view of of the fairgrounds and part of the city of Victorville. It's that time again to take in the sights, sounds, smells and carnival rides at the 70th annual San Bernardino County Fair in Victorville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) 7 hr Greylord 51
Devin Nunes 15 hr Who 4
News Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman t... Wed tomin cali 1
tulare county grand jury complaints being cover... Wed Who 3
Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11) Wed Who 14
Trying to find May 16 Ohio 1
Ohio May 13 Ohio 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC