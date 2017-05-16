The 9th annual Hangar 24 AirFest happ...

The 9th annual Hangar 24 AirFest happens at Redlands Municipal Airport Saturday, May 20.

The craft brewery invites the community to Redlands Municipal Airport, where dozens of activities and acts are scheduled from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. The airport is on Sessums Drive near the northern end of Wabash Avenue.

