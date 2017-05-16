The 9th annual Hangar 24 AirFest happens at Redlands Municipal Airport Saturday, May 20.
The craft brewery invites the community to Redlands Municipal Airport, where dozens of activities and acts are scheduled from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. The airport is on Sessums Drive near the northern end of Wabash Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman t...
|14 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|tulare county grand jury complaints being cover...
|15 hr
|Who
|3
|Oneness VS Trinity debate (the trinty is a lie) (Nov '11)
|15 hr
|Who
|14
|Trying to find
|Tue
|Ohio
|1
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Who
|49
|Ohio
|May 13
|Ohio
|1
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|May 13
|Kitty cat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC