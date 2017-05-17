Suicidal man shuts down section of Phelan Road Tuesday
A portion of Phelan Road was temporarily shut down as authorities attempted to get an allegedly suicidal man to safety, officials said. The incident, which occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, caused San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials to close off a part of Phelan Road to ensure the man and community were safe.
