Santa Ana woman accused of robbery, attempting to remove a firearm from a police officer

A Santa Ana woman accused of assaulting an employee at a local business and later resisting arrest was behind bars and expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Tuesday afternoon if criminally charged by prosecutors. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Natalie Marie Morano Pol in the 9600 block of Mariposa Road late Saturday night after responding to reports of a disturbance at an unknown business.

