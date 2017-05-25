Regiona s top volunteers, nonprofits honored

Academy for Grassroots Organizations honored individuals, nonprofits, and companies during its 2017 Academy Awards for Nonprofits Excellence Luncheon held recently at the Spring Valley Country Club in Victorville. “These are our region's superstars who make a very real impact on the lives of the residents of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties,” said Vici Nagel, President and CEO of Academy for Grassroots Organizations.

