Record amount of holiday travelers ex...

Record amount of holiday travelers expected despite high gas prices

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and a record number of Americans are planning to take advantage of low gas prices by hitting the road this season, fuel experts say. Even with gas prices hitting an average of $3 a gallon in Southern California, over 3 million travelers are expected to hit the road during the holiday weekend, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Visalia Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 12 hr Vista 3
Victorville County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest... (Sep '16) 12 hr Chol 3
Devin Nunes Wed Who 7
News Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count... May 23 Allah is hell 9
Poll Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15) May 23 Who 55
Bruce Orr May 21 Ohio 1
News Group calls for Victorville City Councilwoman t... May 17 tomin cali 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC