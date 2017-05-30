Police arrest suspected shooter in North Long Beach motel killing
Police say they have arrested a suspect who previously eluded SWAT teams that swept through a North Long Beach residential neighborhood in the hours after a deadly shooting at a nearby motel last month. Authorities took 29-year-old Compton resident Terry Moore into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murdering 32-year-old Lanette Washington , Long Beach police said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|16 hr
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Covfefe
|Wed
|Who
|1
|Alicia ...........................Shes Dirty
|May 29
|Better than her
|2
|Denise Castillo works at Visalia gardens
|May 28
|Victor
|4
|Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare Count...
|May 28
|serena
|10
|Devin Nunes
|May 26
|Taco
|8
|Visalia Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Vista
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC