Police arrest suspected shooter in North Long Beach motel killing

Thursday May 25

Police say they have arrested a suspect who previously eluded SWAT teams that swept through a North Long Beach residential neighborhood in the hours after a deadly shooting at a nearby motel last month. Authorities took 29-year-old Compton resident Terry Moore into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murdering 32-year-old Lanette Washington , Long Beach police said in a statement.

