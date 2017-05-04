One sucker punch for no apparent reason was all it took to kill this father of five
In the span of three or four seconds last Sunday, Luis Campos went from excited best man-to-be for his brother, living it up during a classic bachelor party in Las Vegas, to unconscious on the sidewalk, never to wake again. Now, police are looking for two men, and Campos's family is trying to understand why someone sucker punched him for no apparent reason, before he could even say a word.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pit bulls a problem in San Bernardino County? (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Ana
|52
|Farmersville Teen Convicted of 1st Degree Murder (Aug '12)
|May 1
|NSVk
|13
|Sam's Club is located at 22500 Hwy 18. Apple Va... (May '12)
|May 1
|Jerry
|9
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Apr 27
|Storm
|44
|Puro LOCO PARK 13
|Apr 26
|Well Well
|3
|Who is marketing online in Visalia?
|Apr 16
|maudifyfresnoseo
|1
|Jeanette Atencio
|Apr 14
|JEANETTE ATENCIO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC