One sucker punch for no apparent reason was all it took to kill this father of five

Read more: The Island Packet

In the span of three or four seconds last Sunday, Luis Campos went from excited best man-to-be for his brother, living it up during a classic bachelor party in Las Vegas, to unconscious on the sidewalk, never to wake again. Now, police are looking for two men, and Campos's family is trying to understand why someone sucker punched him for no apparent reason, before he could even say a word.

